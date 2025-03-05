US, Ukraine to sign minerals deal after Zelenskyy calls 'to make things right'

The US and Ukraine are reportedly planning to sign a mineral deal after Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed “to make things right” with America.
Reuters sources on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, revealed that President Donald Trump's administration is planning to sign a landmark mineral deal with Ukraine that fell through after the disastrous White House meeting with Zelenskyy last week.
Three people familiar with the matter said that Trump is planning to announce the agreement during his Congress address in the evening. However, the future of the still unsigned deal is uncertain in the current situation.
This came after the Ukrainian president extended an olive branch to Trump as he aimed to improve relations with the US after a “regrettable” Oval Office meeting.
In a long post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, “Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.”
“None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts,” he added.
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to sign a mineral deal any time and in any convenient format, as the country sees the agreement as a step toward greater security and a way to get a place at the negotiating table as soon as possible.
