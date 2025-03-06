Queen Letizia exudes elegance in leather jacket at Contemporary Art Fair

Queen Letizia has once again showcased her stylish fashion sense!
On Wednesday, the Queen of Spain stepped out in Madrid to attend ARCO Contemporary Art Fair alongside husband King Felipe.
For the outing, Queen Letizia slipped into a striking leather jacket which she paired with a black jumper, matching smart trousers and scarlet handbag.
The 52-year-old royal complemented her edgy outfit with a reddish eye shadow and lipstick, while her straight hair was styled in soft waves.
She added a touch of glitz to her ensemble with a pair of golden hoop earrings, looking effortlessly chic.
The Spanish Royal Family also took to Instagram to share a carousel of the King and Queen’s images from the 44th International Contemporary Art Fair-ARCOmadrid.
“The King and Queen will once again preside over the inauguration of the 44th International Contemporary Art Fair-ARCOmadrid; one of the main platforms of the art market and an essential part of the international circuit for the promotion and dissemination of artistic creation,” the palace wrote in the caption.
Last week, Queen Letizia put on a striking display in a red ensemble at an Alcala University event in Madrid.