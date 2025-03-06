World

South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops bombs in civilian area during drill

South Korea's defence ministry stated that the training exercise was part of a joint military drill with US forces

  • by Web Desk
  • March 06, 2025
A South Korean Air Force KF-16 fighter jet mistakenly dropped eight bombs in a civilian area during a live-fire military exercise.

As a result, seven people were injured with four suffering serious injuries.

As per BBC, this incident occurred in Pocheon, a city near the North Korean border at 10:04 AM local time.

A church building and several houses were damaged because of the incident.

Only one of the eight bombs exploded, while the other seven remain unexploded.

As per the reports, a bomb disposal team is working to safely remove the unexploded bombs.

Authorities in Pocheon informed that all residents near the affected area have been evacuated for safety.

According to local media, two people sustained fractures in their necks and shoulders, while a 60-year-old person who was driving at the time of the explosion was injured by shrapnel, which became lodged in the neck.

Korea's Air Force in a statement, “Our KF-16 (jet fighter) abnormally dropped 8 shells of MK-82 bombs. It landed outside of firing range.”

Meanwhile, military expert Yang Uk said that bombs might fail to explode if they are dropped from a lower altitude than intended.

Defence ministry stated that the training exercise on Thursday was part of a joint military drill with US forces.

Officials are looking into the incident and have apologized for the damage. They also said they will compensate those affected.

