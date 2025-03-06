World

Trump administration halts intelligence sharing with Ukraine

US hit Ukraine with a major setback days after the disastrous Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

  • March 06, 2025

US President Donald Trump's administration has halted its intelligence sharing with Ukraine, which was aimed at defending it against the Russian invasion.

According to Associated Press, the White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz on Wednesday morning, March 5, 2025, announced that the US has suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

He said, “We have taken a step back and are pausing and reviewing all aspects of this relationship.”

Waltz and CIA Director John Ratcliffe believe that the current positive talks between Washington and Kyiv mean that the suspension could only be temporary.

Ratcliffe revealed that the suspension was a result of a heated meeting between Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office last week, adding that the president wanted assurance of the Ukrainian president's commitment to peace.

“On the military front and the intelligence front, the pause that allowed that to happen will go away, and I think we’ll work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as we have,” Ratcliffe stated.

The suspension comes after Trump paused military aid to Ukraine, marking another shift in America’s relationship with close allies.

Trump administration officials also suggested that the decision is part of the broader negotiations between Trump and Zelenskyy to secure a peace deal with Russia.

Notably, US intelligence assistance has been crucial for Ukraine, enabling the country to track Russian troop movements and select targets.

