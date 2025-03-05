China threatens US: Ready for 'any type of war' after Trump tariffs

China has warned the United States that it is ready to fight “any kind of war” after President Donald Trump’s imposed tariffs take effect.
According to BBC, as the trade war between the top two economies of the world begins, China issued a threatening message for the US, warning that it is ready to fight till the end.
Soon after Trump increased tariffs on Chinese imports from 10% to 20% on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Beijing hit back with a 15% retaliatory tariff on American agricultural goods.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said late Tuesday, “If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war, or any other type of war, we're ready to fight till the end.”
The foreign ministry also warned that China will fight the US “to the bitter end” if Washington “persists in waging a tariff war, a trade war, or any other kind of war."
Moreover, China's Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, announced that the country will boost its defence spending by 7.2% in 2025, saying that "changes unseen in a century were unfolding across the world at a faster pace."
Notably, the defence budget has skyrocketed from 720 billion yuan in 2013 to 1.78 trillion yuan (£191.5 billion) in 2025 since Xi Jinping became president and commander-in-chief more than a decade ago.
