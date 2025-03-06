Roy Ayers, ‘Lifeline’ composer and jazz-funk legend, passes away at 84

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
Roy Ayers has breathed his last!

On Wednesday, March 5, Variety reported that the legendary jazz vibraphonist, who was known for his hit track No Stranger to Love, passed away in New York City at the age of 84.

The American record producer’s family, in a statement shared on the musician’s official Facebook page, noted that the Everybody Loves the Sunshine composer died after suffering from a long illness.

“It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer, and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing which occurred on March 4, 2025 in New York City after a long illness,” read the statement.

Also read: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ticket scammers arrested in $600K fraud case

They continued, “He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed. His family ask that you respect their privacy at this time, a celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming.”

P.C. Facebook/Roy Ayers
P.C. Facebook/Roy Ayers

Several fans mourned the loss of Roy Ayers in the comments of the post.

“Mr. Ayers your music and your spirit changed my life I truly mean it. Your impact is immeasurable,” one penned.

Another wrote, “There’s no way to fully articulate his contribution to music.. Rip.”

A third noted, “One of the greatest of all-time... any era, any genre. Rest in paradise.”

Roy Ayers, who was born on September 10, 1940, in Los Angeles, belonged to a musical family, where his father played trombone and mother played piano.

Also Read: Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Ireland fans after Short n’ Sweet Tour show

Throughout his career, Roy established himself as a pioneer of jazz-funk and was largely influential on the neo-soul movement.

He was acclaimed for his compositions Lifeline, No Stranger to Love, and Everybody Loves the Sunshine.

