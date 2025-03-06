Robert Downey Jr. plays crucial role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday' development

Robert Downey Jr. has been playing a major role when it comes to “costume designing” and “backstory” writing for Avengers: Doomsday.
He played the character of Iron Man in the Marvel franchise for over a decade before his character passed away in 2019′s Avengers: Endgame.
However, in July 2024 it was revealed that Robert would be returning for 2026′s Avengers: Doomsday as Doctor Doom.
The director of the upcoming movie Joe and Anthony Russo shared the preparation process of Avengers: Doomsday during chat with Entertainment Tonight.
They said it has been a “very intense process developing the character” of Doctor Doom.
Joe also revealed Robert’s commitment to his new character, “He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in. He’s writing backstory, costume ideas.”
The filmmaker further shared, “We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character.”
Robert joined MCU by playing Tony Stark in 2008’s Iron Man, the first instalment in the long-running film universe.
He later on starred in 10 Marvel films over the next 11 years including two Iron Man sequels and four Avengers movies.
Notably, Avengers: Doomsday is set to release in May 2026.