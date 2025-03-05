World

Trudeau slams Trump's ‘dumb’ tariffs amid escalating trade war

  • by Web Desk
  • March 05, 2025
Trudeau slams Trump's ‘dumb’ tariffs amid escalating trade war

Canadian outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fired back at US President Donald Trump’s “dumb” tariffs.

According to Sky News, right after the Trump admministration confirmed the tarrinfs n goof ds from China, Canada and Mexico Trudeau labelled the levy as “dumb.”

Trudeau, speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, said, “Today the United States has launched a trade war against Canada, its closest partner and ally, its closest friend. They have chosen to sabotage their agenda. There is absolutely no justification or need for these tariffs today."

The 53-year-old also send a message to the US president saying, “Donald, you are a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do. We don't want this... but your government has chosen to do this to you."

He warned that the new tariffs would increase inflation, and the US and Canada would file a legal challenge against America at the World Trade Organisation.

For the unversed, the US has imposed 25% on most of the goods from Canada and 10% on its energy products. In response, Trudeau announced a retaliatory 25% duty on US imports worth C$30bn (£16.3bn).

