Tiny island makes shocking move to fight climate crisis 

Nauru, an island of just 8 square miles in the northeast of Australia has found a unique way to fund its fight against climate change.
As reported by CNN, the island is selling "golden passport," worth $105,000 to raise money for programs that were initiated to protect the residents from rising sea.
Nauru is forced to offer citizenship to anyone with money, as it faces an existential threat from rising sea levels, and deadly storms as global warming increases.
Being the world's third smallest country, the island doesn't have means to fight back the climate crisis mainly caused by wealthy countries.
The government shared that selling citizenship will help raise the funds needed for a plan to move 90% of the island's 12,500 population onto higher ground so that a new community can be built.
President David Adeang noted, "While the world debates climate action, we must take proactive steps to secure our nation's future."
Golden passports are not entirely a new concept but it does leave room for criminal activities, which Nauru is planning to fight back with restricting the programs for people with certain criminal histories.
A Nauru passport offers visa-free access to 89 countries including the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Singapore.
For people with low-ranked passport, the program is expected to be quite beneficial, while for the island, its the only way to save its future.
Notably, aside from Nauru, the Caribbean nation of Dominica, which started selling citizenship since 1993, also revealed that they use some proceed to fight against the climate crisis.