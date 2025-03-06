Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares heartbreaking update

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shared an emotional post to honour a late family member.
Charles turned to his Instagram account on Tuesday to pay heartfelt tribute to his beloved Labrador, Otis, who died last year.
Alongside a heartmelting photo of a stone he had made containing Otis' ashes, which he buried in the grounds of his family home, Althorp House on Tuesday, Charles wrote, "I buried our dear old Labrador's ashes at Althorp yesterday, next to his equally special father & grandmother."
Sharing the same photo on his X account the ninth Earl wrote, "Buried my wonderful old Lab’s ashes in the Park at Althorp today – the handsome stone carved by BB, who’s worked at Althorp for more than 60 years."
The stunning stone, which has Otis name carved on it appeared beautiful in the sunlight.
Charles announced the news of his dog's passing last July, writing, "Farewell to Otis, our wonderful Labrador, who had to be put to sleep last night."
He continued, "He was nearly 13. Otis will now join his father, Karoo, and grandmother, Ella, in a beautiful spot in the Park at @althorphouse."
Prince Harry and William's uncle added, "Everyone at Althorp loved Otis – several people here have talked today of his having been a 'total legend'. The place won't be the same without his wise, sweet, intelligent presence. He was extremely special."
This tribute to Otis from Charles comes weeks after he shared the most adorable photo his new dog with the caption "New pup."