Fred Stolle, Australian tennis icon and beloved commentator, dies at 86

Fred Stolle won two major tournaments, the French Open in 1965 and the US Open in 1966

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
Fred Stolle, Australian tennis legend from the 1960s, has died at the age of 86.

Modern tennis fans mostly remember Stolle for his lively commentary and storytelling, as he was a TV personality for nearly 50 years.

However, older fans and tennis experts recognize him as a legendary player and during that time, Stolle was one of the best players, competing against and often excelling among Australia's greatest tennis stars.

As per BBC Sports, Tennis Australia said the sport had lost "one of its great players and characters.”

Stolle, who was known by the memorable yet ironic nickname, “Fiery,” won two major tournaments, the French Open in 1965 and the US Open in 1966.

He also reached the finals of six other Grand Slam tournaments, including three times at Wimbledon but did not win those finals.

Many people from the tennis community are mourning his death, with tributes being led by his former teammate and close friend, Rod Laver.

Laver wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "It took the best to beat the best. We never tired of reliving the past as we travelled the world looking into the future with an enduring love of the sport."

Meanwhile, former Australian doubles player Paul McNamee said, "What a player, what a commentator, what a bloke. One of that great group of Aussie tennis players who made history, and whose legacy is perhaps unrivalled."

Stolle is survived by wife Pat, son Sandon who was also a successful tennis player and daughters Monique and Nadine.

