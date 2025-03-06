Royal

Meghan Markle felt 'uncomfortable' by Drew Barrymore's 'clingy' acts: Expert

The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' on Thursday

  March 06, 2025

Drew Barrymore had made Meghan Markle uneasy with her “relentlessly clingy” gestures, claims a body language expert.

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show was aired that featured the Duchess of Sussex as a guest after the release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, on Tuesday.

However, on many occasions during the show, Meghan appeared to be feeling uncomfortable with the host, Drew.

Analyzing the Duchess’s body language, expert Judy James claimed to Daily Mail that Prince Harry’s wife was uneasy with the TV host’s “relentlessly” clingy nature.

She began her analysis by talking about a photo of Meghan and Drew taken in front of the show’s white couch.

“This is a rare pose from Meghan, who is normally the first one to move in with the hugs to register the warm, spontaneously tactile side that was apparently met with a tsunami of ice water from the royal firm back in the UK,” Judy stated.

The expert continued to say that although Drew clearly matched Meghan’s tactile behaviors, the mother-of-two did not seem to be comfortable.

Judy also claimed that while Drew Barrymore signaled a "sense of warm friendship and affection,” Meghan Markle appeared to be “more distanced emotionally and keener to communicate with the camera than with her host.”

Analyzing further, Judy James mentioned that Meghan’s “hand is hanging in her pocket rather than reciprocating the display of affection and she’s flashing a wide social smile at the camera rather than tilting her head in a reciprocal gesture.”

She also claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was perhaps "mirroring" the response of the UK Royals, which she learnt during her time among them.

