Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle celebrate Norway's win at 2025 Nordic Open final

Prince Daniel and his daughter Princess Estelle celebrated a major win at 2025 Nordic Open final.
On October 19, the father-daughter duo attended the men's singles final between Casper Ruud of Norway and Ugo Humbert of France at the 2025 Stockholm Open, (mainly known as Nordic Open).
The sporting event was held at the Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm.
After a tough competition, Casper Ruud won the trophy with 6-2, 6-3 score against French player Ugo Humbert.
Casper became the first Norwegian to triumph at the BNP Paribas Nordic Open.
Following the historic win, Daniel and Princess Estelle got up from their seats and clapped for their player.
In the post-match speech, Casper said, "I would like to congratulate Ugo for his week and sorry about today. I think I played the best match of the year against you, so I am sorry. I am really happy but sorry Ugo. I know that against you, if I don't play well, you will destroy me. So I knew I had to wake up and play well.”
He added, "I am really happy to win here in Stockholm and it is a little bit of a childhood dream as it is close to Norway and all the legends have played here in the past. Federer, Nadal, Borg, McEnroe, you name it. So it is an honour to get a title here."
For the sporting event, Prince Daniel opted for a navy blue suit, while Princess Estelle wore a black outfit.