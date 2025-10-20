Royal

King Charles secretly records podcast with actress Cate Blanchett

King Charles III opens up about ‘real damage’ amid ongoing Royal Family drama

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


King Charles III secretly recorded a podcast episode with actress Cate Blanchett at Windsor Castle.

In a recording session for the Unearthed podcast aired on Sunday, October 19, the 76-year-old monarch sat down in the castle's gardens to discuss his role as Kew's Patron and his involvement in opening the Millennium Seed Bank back in 2000.

His Majesty got candid about his thoughtful initiative, Coronation Meadows, undertaken to commemorate the coronation of his late mother Queen Elizabeth.

He said, "I thought it was a good excuse because I knew about the real damage that has been done to all our flower-rich meadows since the war, really.”

Cate chimed in, “Really in that short a space of time,” Charles admitted it was “absolutely incredible.”

While talking about Millenium Seed Bank initiative, the monarch shared his involvement began by “rescuing all the heritage vegetables and fruit and plants and everything. I just felt it was critical to keep the balance always, because we may need them at a later stage, don’t throw them away. It was quite difficult.”

In the podcast, Charles also reflected on the regeneration of Windsor Castle’s private gardens.

He noted, “I’ve been making more beds, I’ve marked them all out … and more trees. Trying to keep them going is the problem.”

This marks his second podcast appearance this year after The Music Room playlist from His Majesty King Charles III podcast episode in march.

