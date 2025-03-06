World

World's oldest female barber continues to cut hair at 108 years' old

Japanese woman Shitsui Hakoishi holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest female barber

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
Japanese woman Shitsui Hakoishi hold Guinness World Record for the oldest female barber
Japanese woman Shitsui Hakoishi hold Guinness World Record for the oldest female barber

108-year-old Shitsui Hakoishi has been recognised as the oldest female barber in the world.

According to Independent, a white-haired, slender Japanese woman received her official certificate of the world's oldest female barber by Guinness World Records on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Hakoishi told a televised news conference at a gymnasium in her hometown of Nakagawa in Tochigi prefecture, Tokyo, “I could come this far only because of my customers. I’m overwhelmed and filled with joy."

Realated: World's oldest person? 119-year-old Brazilian woman seeks Guinness record

She has been working as a barber for the past nine decades, and she has no plans of putting away her scissors soon, as she said, “I am turning 109 this year, so I will keep going until I reach 110.”

Hakoishi was born into a farming family in Nakagawa on November 10, 1916. At the age of 14, she decided to abandon the family tradition and pursue barbering.

She then moved to Tokyo and worked with a barber to learn the skills and got her barber's license at the age of 20.

The mother of two opened her first shop with her husband, who was killed in 1937 during the war between Japan and China, but lost it in the deadly March 10, 1945 US firebombing of Tokyo.

It took Hakoishi eight years to finally open her saloon again in her hometown of Nakagawa and name it Rihatsu Hakoishi. Since then, she has been dedicatedly working as a barber.

Related: Brazilian nun becomes world's oldest living person at nearly 117

King Frederik, Queen Mary share special message ahead of Isabella’s birthday
King Frederik, Queen Mary share special message ahead of Isabella’s birthday
Ben Affleck sparks buzz with ‘giddy’ behavior around ex Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck sparks buzz with ‘giddy’ behavior around ex Jennifer Garner
World's oldest female barber continues to cut hair at 108 years' old
World's oldest female barber continues to cut hair at 108 years' old
Kanye West's ex reveals shocking reason for infamous Bianca, Kim looks
Kanye West's ex reveals shocking reason for infamous Bianca, Kim looks
UK sees record surge in female doctors, surpassing men for first time
UK sees record surge in female doctors, surpassing men for first time
British couple's harrowing 118-day survival at sea wins top book prize
British couple's harrowing 118-day survival at sea wins top book prize
Tiny island makes shocking move to fight climate crisis
Tiny island makes shocking move to fight climate crisis
New Zealand fires top UK diplomat over controversial Trump comments
New Zealand fires top UK diplomat over controversial Trump comments
South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops bombs in civilian area during drill
South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops bombs in civilian area during drill
Trump administration delays tariffs on Canada, Mexico cars
Trump administration delays tariffs on Canada, Mexico cars
US Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to keep billions in foreign aid frozen
US Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to keep billions in foreign aid frozen
Trump administration halts intelligence sharing with Ukraine
Trump administration halts intelligence sharing with Ukraine
China threatens US: Ready for 'any type of war' after Trump tariffs
China threatens US: Ready for 'any type of war' after Trump tariffs
Park in Japan makes into Guinness World Records with miniature built
Park in Japan makes into Guinness World Records with miniature built
K-pop stocks to save South Korea economy amid Trump tariff threats
K-pop stocks to save South Korea economy amid Trump tariff threats
Trump makes 13-year-old boy's dream come true in Congress speech
Trump makes 13-year-old boy's dream come true in Congress speech