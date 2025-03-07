Queen Camilla opens up on her hidden struggle amid Royal duties

Queen Camilla has made a candid admission about her reading habits, revealing that she struggles to find time to read due to her royal duties.
Last week, the queen hosted an event to celebrate the final of BBC's prestigious 500 Words creative writing competition.
The ceremony televised during a special 30-minute episode of The One Show on Thursday March 6, coinciding with World Book Day.
During the event, Camilla admitted that she only manages to read during her holidays and she falls asleep whilst reading at night.
When asked if she still finds time to read, Camilla replied, "I do when I have a holiday".
"I do try occasionally to read at night, but I read two pages and fall asleep and have to start again,” she added.
Camilla is known to be a keen reader, but her royal responsibilities appear to have taken a toll on her reading habits.
She carries out various public engagements representing the monarch and is the patron of numerous charities and organizations.
During the ceremony, Queen Camilla presented medals to the competition winners, showcasing her support for literacy and children's writing.