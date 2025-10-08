Royal Family shares Prince Edward’s update amid King Charles, William drama

King Charles' office has released a slew of photos from Prince Edward recent Royal engagement.
Amid the ongoing speculations over brewing tensions between the monarch and his heir, Prince William, Royal Family's official Instagram account shared an exciting update regarding the Duke of Edinburgh.
"Bowled over by the @LordsTaverners national cricket programmes!," read the caption alongside a carousel of photos released by the Palace on Thursday, October 8.
It further continued, "The Duke of Edinburgh visited The Oval Cricket Ground to see the charity’s inclusive cricket programmes in action."
"His Royal Highness joined a game of table cricket – an accessible version of the game played in special educational needs and disability schools across the UK," the description added.
The post further detailed that "The Duke was named Patron of the Lord’s Taverners earlier this year, following in the footsteps of his father, The late Duke of Edinburgh, who became the founding Patron and 12th man in 1950 — a role he held for 71 years."
This update comes just days after Closer magazine citing an inside source revealed how Charles is convince Prince William to "swallow his pride" and embrace the idea of reconciliation with estranged brother Prince Harry.
However, Prince William is believed to be reluctant as he does not want the Duke of Sussex back in the royal fold.