Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt new tactic for future in royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly adopted a bold new strategy that “changes everything.”
As per The Daily Beast, insiders claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new tactic "changes everything" about their royal future.
Harry made a solo trip to the UK last month, marking his first reunion with King Charles in 19 months and Meghan, 44, also travelled to Europe for a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week on October 4.
Her visit marked her first trip to Europe since 2023.
Commenting on the Sussexes’ individual trips, insiders have weighed in on what the visits could signal for the couple’s future.
The pair, who stepped back from royal duties before relocating to the U.S., have reportedly left some royal circles feeling “uneasy.”
A former royal courtier said, "If they really plan to spend more time here, it changes everything.”
The source added, "It puts them back in the frame, and that’s not what anyone expected."
To note, Harry has continued to visit the UK for various commitments since 2020, while Meghan has reportedly expressed no intention of going back.
Meghan has not visited the UK since September 2022, a visit that saw them extend their trip to attend the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Her latest trip to the French capital to support new Balenciaga designer Pier Paolo Piccioli also stirred some controversy for her "insensitive" act as she shared a video close to the tunnel where the late Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997.