Prince William, Harry’s rift reignites ahead of Princess Diana’s 30th Death Anniversary

Prince William and Prince Harry’s tension have reportedly reignited ahead of the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.
As per Radaronline, the sources claimed that the Prince of Wales is “firmly opposed” to involving Meghan Markle in any official commemorations honoring their late mother.
The duke is working on a documentary project to mark Diana's humanitarian legacy, timed to coincide with three decades since her passing in 2027.
According to insiders, William, 43, is “deeply uncomfortable” with Meghan’s involvement, especially after she sparked outrage with a video showing her relaxing in a limo near the Paris tunnel where Diana died.
A royal source said: "Harry's been talking about marking the anniversary in a meaningful way – not just as a family moment, but as a public tribute to Diana's work. He's been hoping William might join him, but the tension over Meghan makes that almost impossible. William has made it clear that anything official connected to their mother can't involve her."
It is revealed that the Duke of Sussex has been looking to use the moment as an opportunity to mend the rift and "come home without drama."
One source said, "Harry really believes it's what his and William's mother would have wanted – for them to come together, at least for something as important as this. He's open to reconciliation, but it's a delicate balance. He knows how raw things still are."
To note, Harry and William’s estrangement strengthened after the Duke and Markle's decision to step down from royal duties in 2020 and move to California.