King Charles omits Andrew from royal desk photos, includes estranged member

The British monarch distances himself from Prince Andrew with quiet move after his disgracing controversies

  By Sidra Khan
In a shocking new twist, King Charles has snubbed Prince Andrew from the royal desk portraits.

According to The Mirror’s new report, the British monarch has set up his desk at his official Northern Ireland residence, Hillsborough Castle, with several photo frames of the Royal Family members.

However, what came as a shock was that none of the frames featured his younger brother, Prince Andrew, but included estranged members despite the high-profile years-long rift.

It is worth noting that although palace staff is responsible to curate a selection of photographs for display in the royal residence, the final decision on which to feature lies with the King.

As per royal insiders, while the Duke of York was noticeably snubbed from the selection of family photos, the displayed collection featured multiple photos of Prince Harry and also included Meghan Markle, despite the ongoing estrangement.

One of the photos prominently displayed on King Charles’s desk in the State Drawing Room is an official 018 family portrait, captured in the gardens of Clarence House to celebrate the monarch’s 70th birthday.

The collection also included a frame of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s portrait, and two merged photos Prince William and Prince Harry.

King Charles’s surprising move clearly reflects his ongoing frustration with Prince Andrew but a more forgiving attitude toward Harry and Meghan Markle.

