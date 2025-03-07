World

Ireland's oldest university makes historic decision in 433 years

The oldest university in Ireland has honoured women in a major decision sparked by BLM movement

  • March 07, 2025
Trinity College Dublin (TCD) is finally honouring women with a major decision in its 433 years of history.

Founded by Queen Elizabeth I, the university is set to rename a building after a woman for the first time in four centuries.

As reported by CNN, the TCD has changed the name of one of the many libraries in the campus to celebrate the international acclaimed Irish poet Eavan Boland.

The building was previously named after renowned 18th-century philosopher George Berkeley, who promoted slavery throughout his life.

Following George Floyd's murder in 2020, and the global Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, students called for the de-naming of the library.

The process gave way to a three-year renaming process involving general public and college community and after almost a year-and-a-half of deliberation, Eavan Boland was chosen from 855 public submission.

Mary Robinson, Ireland's first female president and a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Right shared the poetess importance, noting, "Eavan Boland's poetry helped write women back into history."

"She redefined the literary canon to include women's voices and those on the margins," the 80-year-old added.

The decision will soon be implemented, and the stunning architecture will bear the feminist thinker's name, which was first called New Library after it's establishment in 1967.

Eavan Boland taught at Stanford University in California for years, and was the director of creative writing for over two decades, before passing away at the age of 75 on April 27, 2020.

