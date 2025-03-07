Entertainment

Lady Gaga promises to uncover mysterious VMAs moment with Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande joined Lady Gaga onstage for 2020 VMAs performance

Lady Gaga has vowed to uncover the truth behind her mysterious moment from her 2020 VMAs performance with Ariana Grande.

During a Little Monster Press Conference in N.Y.C. on February 27, a fan asked the Abracadabra singer to reveal what she whispered to Grande during their performance of Rain on Me at the 2020 MTV VMAs.

"I don’t know [what I said]! It was probably something very silly, because we’re very silly when we’re together," Gaga, who was visibly surprised by the question, replied.

She went on to promise, "I will watch it back, and I will write you an apology, and I will try to remember," she said at the Spotify event. "I’m going to ask [Ariana], she might remember."

The mysterious moment happened during Gaga’s medley performance of Chromatica album tracks 911, Rain on Me and Stupid Love at the awards show.

For the second song, Grande joined Gaga onstage and while performing she looked at the Wicked star and appeared to say something.

Lady Gaga released her full-length pop studio album Mayhem on Friday, March 7.

