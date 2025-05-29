Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth sparks mixed reaction after 'Legacy of Thor' video

Chris Hemsworth is set to reprise his role of Thor in upcoming MCU project 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Christ Hemsworth celebrated 15 years as the renowned Marvel superhero Thor with an emotional video.

As the Avengers actor gears up to wear the costume once again for Doomsday, he turned to YouTube to release a video titled "Legacy of Thor," to express his gratitude for all the love he has received over the years.

Reflecting on his role as the Norse god of thunder and protection, he captioned the almost two-minute video with an emotional note, "Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

Addressing his fans, the 41-year-actor noted, "Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me."

The video featured behind the scene of Thor (2011), and clips from Chris's 2009 audition for the role, along with some snippet from fan-cons and premieres from all over the years.

Fans reaction to Thor's video

Reading the title of the video, "Thank You! The Legacy of Thor,” many fans initially thought it is a retirement news.

One comment under the video read, "I WAS THINKING THIS WAS THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE THOR'S END IN MCU Don't scare me like that, Chris!!"

While another fan penned, "Chris scared me, I thought this was his farewell."

Meanwhile, Marvel enthusiasts also showed their appreciation for Chris and the work he has done for the franchise.

"You know you’re a legend when you’re one of the only OG Avengers still in the MCU, WE LOVE YOU CHRIS," a third comment read.

Notably, the upcoming Marvel project, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars had been hit with significant delays.

As per the latest updates, Doomsday is slated to be released in theatres on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars is scheduled for December 17, 2027.

