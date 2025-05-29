Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani address backlash over pre-taped AMAs performances

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have spoken out over the backlash following their controversial performances at the 2025 AMAs.
Earlier this week, the couple performed at the Las Vegas ceremony but it was not a live performance as they had pre-taped their it.
This led to severe backlash from fans, after the people, who attended the live event, shared videos on social media.
In the video, Blake and Gwen’s sets could be seen playing on a big screen inside Fontainebleau instead of them appearing on stage.
"She's not here!" a TikTok user penned alongside the clip.
While another penned, "The craziest part of the AMAs last night was being told 'and here's Blake Shelton Live' only for them to light up the stage like he's there, and never saying to us it was prerecorded. THEN, doing the same thing with Gwen Stefani!.”
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani statement
Following the criticism, Blake took to X to address backlash he and Gwen received for not performing live at the awards show.
"Just now seeing these stories about Gwen and I pretaping our performances for the AMA’s. We came and performed when the show asked us to.. Really nothing else to say," he wrote.
Later on, Gwen also reposted Blake's message on X, despite addressing the issue herself.