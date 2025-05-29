Entertainment

Hugh Jackman's pal gives update on him amid Deborra-Lee Furness divorce

Deborra-Lee Furness officially filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman after nearly two years of their separation

  • by Web Desk
Hugh Jackman's best friend has given an update on him amid his messy divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness.

On Thursday, Australian radio presenter Gus Worland, who is friends with the Deadpool and Wolverine actor since primary school, appeared on 2GB's Ben Fordham show where he shared about how Jackman is doing amid divorce.

“No one wants anyone to go through what he is and he is going through it publicly because of his fame,” he began.

Gus went on to say, “One thing I have been really strict on is to let Hugh and Deborra-Lee do what they have had to do. I was over in New York with him last month and he is fine. He is going along well.”

“He is moving on with his life. I hope Deb does as well. They were together for 30 years and have two beautiful kids together. I go to their kids and ask them what we can do to make sure they get through this as best as possible,” Jackman's longtime pal added.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness divorce

Deborra-Lee Furness officially filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Hugh Jackman, after nearly two years of their separation.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1996 and announced their separation in 2023, share two children, son Oscar and daughter Ava.

Currently, Hugh Jackman is dating his longtime friend, Sutton Foster. The pair made their romance official in January, following months of speculation about their relationship.

