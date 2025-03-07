King Charles reveals personal music playlist featuring Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue

King Charles III has revealed his personal music playlist in a new collaboration with Apple Music.
The King's Music Room, a special Apple Music radio show recorded at Buckingham Palace, will feature King Charles taste in music, with tracks from Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, and Grace Jones, alongside contemporary artists like Davido and Raye.
“Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others,” the King says in the opening remarks of the broadcast, which is set to air on March 10 to mark Commonwealth Day.
He further added, “But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”
According to the press release, the monarch will also shares “anecdotes about his encounters with some of the artists featured and reveals why the songs help form the soundtrack to his life.”
The show is named after one of the state rooms at the royal residence, in which a baby Prince Charles was christened in 1948.