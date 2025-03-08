Meghan Markle secures Prince Harry’s future amid Netflix uncertainty

Meghan Markle has reportedly saved Prince Harry amid the uncertainty surrounding their future with Netflix.
The royal couple signed a multi-million pound deal with the streaming platform back in 2020, which will be expired this year.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan, was released to global success in terms of audience numbers.
However, Harry’s series Polo, which aired last December, turned out to be a flop as it could not bring ratings.
As per GB New, there was a lot of pressure on the Suits alum’s latest Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which was released on March 4.
She made a big announcement recently that her show has been renewed for a second season.
Meghan wrote on her Instagram story, "Lettuce romaine calm... or not (!) because I'm thrilled to share that Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' is coming!"
She also posted a short clip on the social media and penned, “If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!”
According to the media outlet, the mother-of-two has secured their future with the streaming platform.
Notably, the release date of season two of the show has not been announced yet.