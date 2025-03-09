King Charles spends whopping amount to ease Queen Camilla's 'anxiety'

King Charles has made a large withdrawal from his bank account to protect Queen Camilla’s Privacy.
The monarch has reportedly bought a £3million house next to his wife's cherished Wiltshire bolthole, Raymill.
King Charles made the savvy purchase with his private funds at eleventh hour last month, when concerns over the potential risk to Camilla's safety grew.
The moved prevented neighboring property, The Old Mill, from being transformed into a rowdy wedding venue as its potential buyer was seeking to “maximise commercial use of the property as a short-term holiday rental and wedding venue.”
According to a source, the Queen was anxious about the prospect of a wedding venue next door, which would have disrupted her peaceful retreat and compromised her privacy and security.
“The new arrangement is a pragmatic solution, being both a sound financial investment and a way of maintaining Her Majesty's privacy, protection and continued enjoyment of her much-loved home, without any public funds being used,” the insider said.
They further added, “I know how grateful and relieved she is, not least given all the additional stresses and anxieties of the past year.”
“Think of it – dozens of wedding guests carousing every weekend just the other side of her fence,” another source added to Daily Mail.
The Old Mill will now be installed with a “security-vetted tenant” who will ensure it is put to “appropriate” use.