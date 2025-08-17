Prince William, Prince Harry’s rift leaves Duke of Westminster in tight spot

Prince William and Prince Harry have unintentionally placed the Duke of Westminster in a challenging situation.
On Sunday, August 17, GB News reported that billionaire aristocrat Hugh Grosvenor – well-known by his title The Duke of Westminster – is facing a “delicate dilemma” due to the ongoing rift between King Charles’s son.
Grosvenor, who shares a close bond of friendship with both Prince William and Prince Harry, is the godson of their father, King Charles.
Notably, he is the godfather of the Prince of Wales’s elder son, Prince George, and the Duke of Sussex’s only son, Prince Archie.
Now, Grosvenor – who welcomed his first child, daughter Cosima, with wife Olivia Henson on July 27 – has found himself in a tight spot over whether to ask William or Harry to be his baby girl’s godfather.
According to the friends of the Duke and Duchess of Westminster, the new parents have yet not taken a final decision, however, as per the Sunday Times, Prince William is likely to take on the role.
Moreover, a date for Cosima’s christening is also yet to be decided.
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster’s wedding – held at Eaton Hall last June – saw noticeable absence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales played a prominent role at the marriage ceremony.
Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift dates back to 2020, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties and relocated to the US.