Princess Anne eats 'overly ripe bananas' in breakfast for one particular reason

Princess Anne is known as the most hard-working member of royal family, with a staggering 457 engagements in the year 2024, even at the age of 74.
Despite her rare health woes over the time, like concussion and hospitalization last year, King Charles’ sister manages to stay in top form and carry out engagements.
But what fuels her energetic lifestyle? According to a former royal chef Darren McGrady, the Princess Royal’s breakfast preferences are quite unique and unusual.
"Princess Anne almost always preferred the bananas almost black - overripe - because they digest easier,” McGrady revealed during an interview with TODAY.
Another staple in Princess Anne's breakfast routine is kippers, just like her late mother Queen Elizabeth II, who was also known to enjoy them regularly.
To note, Kipper is a type of smoked herring that is rich in nutrients and contributes to overall health and longevity.
Her love of the salty fish was revealed by a complimentary letter she previously sent to Fortune Kippers, a 140-year-old company based in Whitby, Yorkshire.
Princess Anne reportedly skips lunch like her brother, King Charles and enjoys a healthy breakfast to fuel her for the day.