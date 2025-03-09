Kriti Sanon wins Best Actress Award for 'Do Patti' at IIFA Digital Awards 2025

Kriti Sanon has been honored with the Best Actress award for her film Do Patti at IIFA Digital Awards 2025.
The Dilwale actress bagged the International Indian Film Academy award on Saturday at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).
Hours after the ceremony, Sanon turned to her Instagram account to celebrate her big win with her 58 million followers.
"First Best Actor for my first production #DoPatti at the first IIFA digital awards!! 2 big wins for DoPatti, Congratulations my partner @kanika.d !! #BestStory #BestActor,” she wrote along the slew of her photos from the ceremony.
In the first image, Sanon could be seen posing with her trophy as she wore an elegant off-white dress.
“Thank you @iifa and a huge thank you to the audiences for all the love and support! A shoutout to my team for making me look and feel my best yesterday for this big moment!” she further added.
The award organization also shared the news on their social media, penning, “After winning our hearts with her incredible performance in Do Patti, Kriti Sanon wins the award for Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Film) at the Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards 2025.”
Do Patti, which also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh, marks Kriti Sanon's first production venture as well.