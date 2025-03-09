Entertainment

David Beckham, Victoria 'worried' over son Brooklyn’s dangerous career turn

Brooklyn Beckham takes shocking decision after stepping away from his cooking career

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 09, 2025
David Beckham his wife Victoria Beckham are concerned about their son Brookly after he takes a dangerous career decision.

Brooklyn stepped away from his cooking career to pursue motor-sport racing.

He shared the reaction of his wife Nicola Peltz and parents during a chat with Express.co.uk.

Brooklyn said, "My dad was just like, 'be careful’. But obviously it's something that me and my dad have bonded over, over the years. You know, we're both into cars and both into racing so he was really excited."

Meanwhile, Nicola was also worried about his safety as motor-sport is a deadly profession.

He continued, "She was a little bit worried, and then she saw me in my race outfit and was like, 'you should do this as a job, you look really good, she was like 'you look really sexy.”

Brooklyn shared that Victoria had similar worries, "My mum was exactly the same; she was like 'be careful but have fun,’” continuing, “ "I've loved motorsport all my life, so when the opportunity came to be a part of Evo Sessions with Formula E, I jumped at the chance."

The 26-year-old entrepreneur will drive the new GEN3 Evo race car as part of Evo Sessions with Formula E.

