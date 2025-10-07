Taylor Swift makes major announcement about 'Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift has made a delightful announcement about her latest album, Life of a Showgirl.
The Love Story hitmaker also shared sneak peek into her studio sessions for her 12th studio album.
On Monday, October 6, the pop icon posted studio photos with producers Max Martin and Shellback just two days after dropping the hit album, highlighting their collaborative work on the new tracks.
Taylor further announced, "The Life of a Showgirl (DELUXE Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version) featuring “The Life of a Showgirl” (Original Songwriting Voice Memos) Act 1 & Act 2 are available now on iTunes for 24 hours."
The trio has previously worked together on some of Taylor's biggest hits like Shake It Off and Blank Space.
She captioned the post, "Being in the studio and creating these songs was an unforgettable experience, but luckily I don’t ever have to forget it because I was recording while we were writing."
Reflecting on the long studio sessions, she added, "And now it’s a way to look back on the process and give you guys a glimpse into how we wrote these songs, and hear the moments we thought of these ideas in real time."
In the shared photodump, Taylor, Max and Shellback can be seen brainstorming and recording songs for her latest album.