Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes major announcement about 'Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift shares sxclusive BTS pictures from 'Life of a Showgirl' album sessions

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Taylor Swift makes major announcement about Life of a Showgirl
Taylor Swift makes major announcement about 'Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift has made a delightful announcement about her latest album, Life of a Showgirl.

The Love Story hitmaker also shared sneak peek into her studio sessions for her 12th studio album.

On Monday, October 6, the pop icon posted studio photos with producers Max Martin and Shellback just two days after dropping the hit album, highlighting their collaborative work on the new tracks. 

Taylor further announced, "The Life of a Showgirl (DELUXE Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version) featuring “The Life of a Showgirl” (Original Songwriting Voice Memos) Act 1 & Act 2 are available now on iTunes for 24 hours."

The trio has previously worked together on some of Taylor's biggest hits like Shake It Off and Blank Space.

She captioned the post, "Being in the studio and creating these songs was an unforgettable experience, but luckily I don’t ever have to forget it because I was recording while we were writing."

Reflecting on the long studio sessions, she added, "And now it’s a way to look back on the process and give you guys a glimpse into how we wrote these songs, and hear the moments we thought of these ideas in real time."

In the shared photodump, Taylor, Max and Shellback can be seen brainstorming and recording songs for her latest album.

You Might Like:

Timothée Chalamet joined by Kylie Jenner for surprise appearance at 'Marty Supreme' premiere

Timothée Chalamet joined by Kylie Jenner for surprise appearance at 'Marty Supreme' premiere
The 'Dune' star made a surprise appearance at the Marty Supreme premiere in NYC

Taylor Swift continues her dazzling ‘Showgirl’ era at Jimmy Fallon show appearance

Taylor Swift continues her dazzling ‘Showgirl’ era at Jimmy Fallon show appearance
Taylor Swift bursts into laughter after spotting Jimmy Fallon dancing in viral promo

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck make surprising red carpet return after divorce

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck make surprising red carpet return after divorce
J.Lo attended the New York premiere of her new musical 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' with Ben Affleck

Selena Gomez reveals first glimpse of Taylor Swift at her lavish wedding

Selena Gomez reveals first glimpse of Taylor Swift at her lavish wedding
Taylor Swift attended Selena Gomez's wedding to her husband, Benny Blanco, in September this year

Jennifer Lopez shames Craig Melvin over ex Ben Affleck comment during show

Jennifer Lopez shames Craig Melvin over ex Ben Affleck comment during show
The 'Unstoppable' star will next appear in 'The Kiss of the Spider Woman,' produced by Ben Affleck, set for release this October

Channing Tatum's upcoming film 'Roofman' final trailer out now: Watch

Channing Tatum's upcoming film 'Roofman' final trailer out now: Watch
The 'Blink Twice' star’s new film, 'Roofman' is set to hit theatres this October

Taylor Swift shuts retirement speculations amid Travis Kelce marriage buzz

Taylor Swift shuts retirement speculations amid Travis Kelce marriage buzz
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August this year

Rush announces 2026 reunion tour with new drummer after Neil Peart's passing

Rush announces 2026 reunion tour with new drummer after Neil Peart's passing
Neil Peart, the drummer for the Canadian rock band Rush, passed away in January 2020

'Die My Love' trailer: Jennifer Lawrence battles psychosis amid Robert Pattinson romance

'Die My Love' trailer: Jennifer Lawrence battles psychosis amid Robert Pattinson romance
Produced by Martin Scorsese, 'Die My Love' shows Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in intense romance

Taylor Swift’s latest song includes touching nod to band New Power Generation

Taylor Swift’s latest song includes touching nod to band New Power Generation
'The Life of a Showgirl' was released by the popstar earlier in October

Johnny Depp shocks fans with unexpected Jack Sparrow snub in new video

Johnny Depp shocks fans with unexpected Jack Sparrow snub in new video
Johnny Depp response to Jack Sparrow question leaves fans surprised

Taylor Swift reflects on past fears about songwriting while being 'truly' in love

Taylor Swift reflects on past fears about songwriting while being 'truly' in love
The 'Mastermind' crooner announced her engagement with the NFL star Tarvis Kelce over a month ago