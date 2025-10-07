Timothée Chalamet joined by Kylie Jenner for surprise appearance at 'Marty Supreme' premiere

Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at the Marty Supreme premiere in New York City — and he wasn’t alone.
On Monday, the Dune actor was joined by girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who turned heads as she stepped out to support him at the unannounced screening.
The 28-year-old beauty mogul and reality star was spotted backstage at the New York Film Festival for the premiere of boyfriend Timothee Chalamet‘s new movie Marty Supreme.
At the event, the surprise moment of Chalamet’s attendance unfolded as attendees at NYFF were seated for what was billed as a “mystery screening,” when the Wonka star and Safdie unexpectedly emerged from backstage to rapturous applause.
“This movie — in many ways, beyond being about Marty Mauser — is a love letter to New York,” Chalamet said on stage, expressing that he was “so thrilled” on the release of his new film.
“I went to high school down the street,” Chalamet stated, referring to LaGuardia High School, adding, “This is fucking awesome to be here.”
Against the backdrop of 1950s America, Marty Supreme follows table-tennis prodigy Marty Mauser (Chalamet) in his relentless pursuit of victory.
The film earned thunderous applause as Safdie introduced the cast — Chalamet, Paltrow, Okonma, and A’zion — plus co-writer Ronald Bronstein.
Marty Supreme is set to release in theaters on December 25.