Charli XCX drops mysterious studio clip after alleged Taylor Swift diss track

  • By Hafsa Noor
Charli XCX has finally broken silence after Taylor Swift released the rumoured diss track, Actually Romantic.

On Sunday, October 5, the Apple hitmaker posted a mysterious short clip on X (formally known as Twitter) taken inside a recording studio.

In the shared video, an audio engineer sat at a mixing board as strings swelled, followed by two sharp notes.

Charli's fans speculated that she might be dropping a diss track against Taylor soon.

A fan commented, “eh, Charli clearly doesn’t like Taylor but sympathy is a knife is a far superior song to actually romantic.”

Another wrote, “Would be really cool if she milked this hype to drop something completely unrelated and ignore Taylor lol. The best way to cut Taylor deep is to deprive her of the attention she desperately craves.”

“Yeah but it’s a completely different type of beef considering charli kept that dislike out of the public eye. the only thing we knew about was SIAK which didn’t insult taylor, it was just a vulnerable personal thing. taylor has started one-sided public drama,” a third fan reflected on their beef.

Charli’s surprising video comes after Taylor dropped an alleged diss track against her in The Life of a Showgirl album.

