D4vd Tesla case: Celeste Rivas laid to rest a day after rapper cleared as suspect

Celeste Rivas' - the 14-year-old girl whose decomposed body was found in D4vd's Tesla a month ago has been finally laid to rest.
As per the photos obtained by TMZ, Celeste's friends and family were gathered at Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Mortuary on Monday, October 6, to wave her the final goodbye before her funeral service.
In the photos, a hearse could be seen pulling up to the Rowland Heights, California cemetery, next to a large tent to burry the 14-year-old's body.
This update comes just a day after the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) removed D4vd's name from the suspects of Rivas' alleged murder.
For the unversed, Celeste's body was discovered from an abandoned car near a house the singer was renting in the Hollywood Hills.
As per the friends of the Romantic Homicide singer, Celeste - who was believed to be in a relationship with D4vd, had been dead for weeks before her remains were found.
The 14-year-old's body was found a year after she was reported missing by her family in early 2024 from her Lake Elsinore, California home.
Despite constant speculations regarding D4vd's alleged involvement in Celeste's murder, the singer has been radio silent.
However, after the body was found, D4vd cancelled his tour, shelved his deluxe album rollout Withered.
On Sunday, October 5, LAPD's Captain for Robbery-Homicide Division, Scot Williams confirmed that, “It remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body.”
"Police emphasised that online speculation about D4vd’s involvement is unfounded," he added.