Zayn Malik, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to drop surprise duet ‘EYES CLOSED’

Jisoo and Zayn Malik are set to team up for a powerful new collaboration titled EYES CLOSED.
On Monday, the BLACKPINK member dropped a mysterious teaser image on social media, featuring a shadowed male silhouette standing behind her, with the word “EYESCLOSED” written across the frame.
The poster suggested an upcoming collaboration as the caption reads, “A duet is near.”
The following day, the FLOWER hitmaker dropped another teaser, revealing a closer look at the mysterious silhouette.
"Two voices, one orbit. Coming soon," she captioned the post.
In the teaser released on Monday, October 6, JISOO stands in the foreground, while a male figure appears behind her with his back turned — only his shaved head and neck tattoos visible, adding an air of mystery to the clip.
Shortly after the post, a mysterious collaborator was later confirmed to be the One Direction alum by the eagle-eyed fans.
Their fans took to the comment section, sharing heart-eyes and fire emojis and eagerly celebrated the upcoming collaboration as they commented like, "JISOO x ZAYN [fire and red heart emojis]."
Notably, the fans had long hoped for a Jisoo–Zayn collaboration after the singer was spotted at BLACKPINK’s New York concert on July 27 with his daughter Khai, whom he shares with Gigi Hadid.
After the show, the Night Changes vocalist posted a photo from the audience with the caption, "@BLACKPINKOFFICIAL THANK YOU [smiley emojij] ME & KHAI LOVED IT.”
The upcoming duet will mark JISOO’s first new music release since her solo EP Amortage in February.