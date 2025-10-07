Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck make surprising red carpet return after divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stunned fans with a surprise reunion at the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere in New York City.
On Monday night, the Unstoppable starlet attended the New York premiere of her new musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, where executive producer Ben Affleck made a surprise appearance.
The film was co-produced by Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artist Equity.
At the event, the estranged couple appeared side by side to mark the occasion, with cameras capturing moments of the two exchanging polite conversation on the red carpet.
Affleck, 53, also took time to address reporters about the production.
For the event, Lopez exuded charm in a sculptural gown from Harris Reed's spring 2026 collection.
Ahead of the screening, the This is Me…Now singer introduced the film and expressed gratitude to her ex-husband, saying, “Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben, this movie wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity.”
“I read the script, if you know, I was in bed and I was just floored," she continued.
Lopez went on to say, "I was just like could this be happening right now. I get to sing, I get to dance, I get to act. I get to be an old-time Hollywood movie star."
Affleck’s appearance comes months after finalizing his 2025 divorce from Lopez.
The pair first met in 2002, got engaged, and split in 2004 before rekindling their romance in 2021.
They married in Las Vegas in 2022, followed by a Georgia ceremony, but divorced in early 2024 citing irreconcilable differences.