Taylor Swift continues her dazzling ‘Showgirl’ era at Jimmy Fallon show appearance

Taylor Swift is keeping her glittering Showgirl era alive as she gears up for her upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
In new promotional snaps shared on Monday, the Blank Space singer looked glamorous as she donned a shimmering silver ensemble that perfectly captured the glitz and glamour of her latest release, The Life of a Showgirl.
She exuded elegance in a glittering off-shoulder number and matching platform heels.
For her appearance, Swift styled her blonde locks in an elegant updo and completed the look with sparkling silver drop earrings, a dazzling engagement ring from Kelce gleamed on her finger.
Fallon dropped the pictures along with the caption, “TONIGHT: @taylorswift talks The Life of a Showgirl! #TaylorOnFallon #TSTheLifeofaShowgirl #FallonTonight.”
Following the post, Fallon took to his social media to share a cheeky behind-the-scenes moment as a teaser for his upcoming show with Taylor Swift.
A hilarious promotional video for Taylor Swift's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon showed the singer catching Fallon dancing alone to her new song, The Fate of Ophelia.
The snippet dropped along with a caption, “You don’t know The Life of a Showgirl, Jimmy @taylorswift #TaylorOnFallon #TSTheLifeofaShowgirl #FallonTonight.”
To note, Swift's appearance on the show, which was filmed on Monday, October 6, marked her seventh time on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
She appeared promote her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl.