Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s 'nervous' reaction before iconic proposal

Taylor Swift shares Travis Kelce used his podcast as a ruse to pull off dreamy backyard proposal

  • By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift has taken a trip down the memory lane of her dreamy backyard proposal.

The Grammy winner and the NFL star announced their engagement in August after dating for around a year.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Taylor revealed Travis’ reaction before he popped the big question.

She shared, "I think for Travis, the podcast was sort of a distraction, a ruse, to keep me (from) not looking out the windows of the house. Every time he does a podcast, it's not like he blacks out all the windows. There are blackout drapes on every single window of the house.”

The Lover hitmaker added, “He's walking around sort of nervous about the podcast. I've never seen this dude nervous, ever. So, he's like, 'Do you want to go and walk around the backyard and have a glass of wine?' I'm like, 'I'm always going to want to do that.’”

Taylor then flaunted her diamond engagement ring to the audience, revealing that Travis had ordered the stunning jewelry piece long before proposing.

She also recalled story of how the footballer proposed to her in a flower-filled garden at his home, immediately after recording an episode of the New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce.

