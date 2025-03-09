Jenna Ortega spills on Lady Gaga’s appearance in 'Wednesday' Season 2

Jenna Ortega is teasing Lady Gaga's upcoming appearance in Wednesday season two.
During her appearance at the premiere of her new film Death of a Unicorn at SXSW on Saturday, Jenna gushed over working with Bad Romance singer.
“It’s Gaga — just her presence alone, her face alone. She’s not only incredibly beautiful but incredibly talented, so I feel like she could stand in the corner and play a tree and she’d add something to a scene,” she told reporters on the Austin, Texas carpet.
Jenner further shared that she has yet to listen to Gaga's newly released album Mayhem.
“I’m so unbelievably excited. I’ve been a fan of hers for such a long time, so I think maybe [I will listen] on the flight out of here,” she added.
Jenna is currently promoting her upcoming A24 film Death of a Unicorn, which also stars Paul Rudd.
For the premiere, Jenna wore a plaid brown blazer and trousers with a cranberry-colored button-up shirt and tie.
Meanwhile, Paul, who was also in attendance, donned a suit, a light gray variety that he teamed with a white shirt a shiny dark shoe.
Death of a Unicorn is set to hit theaters on March 28.