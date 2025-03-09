Entertainment

Jenna Ortega spills on Lady Gaga’s appearance in 'Wednesday' Season 2

Jenna Ortega is currently promoting her upcoming A24 film Death of a Unicorn, which also stars Paul Rudd

  March 09, 2025
Jenna Ortega is teasing Lady Gaga's upcoming appearance in Wednesday season two.

During her appearance at the premiere of her new film Death of a Unicorn at SXSW on Saturday, Jenna gushed over working with Bad Romance singer.

“It’s Gaga — just her presence alone, her face alone. She’s not only incredibly beautiful but incredibly talented, so I feel like she could stand in the corner and play a tree and she’d add something to a scene,” she told reporters on the Austin, Texas carpet.

Jenner further shared that she has yet to listen to Gaga's newly released album Mayhem.

“I’m so unbelievably excited. I’ve been a fan of hers for such a long time, so I think maybe [I will listen] on the flight out of here,” she added.

Jenna is currently promoting her upcoming A24 film Death of a Unicorn, which also stars Paul Rudd.

For the premiere, Jenna wore a plaid brown blazer and trousers with a cranberry-colored button-up shirt and tie.

Meanwhile, Paul, who was also in attendance, donned a suit, a light gray variety that he teamed with a white shirt a shiny dark shoe.

Death of a Unicorn is set to hit theaters on March 28.

