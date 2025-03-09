Daylight saving time 2025: Tips to avoid sleep disruptions and fatigue

Daylight saving time will begin on Sunday and now clocks will move forward by an hour.
While this results in more daylight, it also means losing an hour of sleep which can disrupt our body’s internal clock called, circadian rhythm and make us feel sleepier during the day until we adjust.
The circadian rhythm is body's natural 24-hour clock that regulate sleep and wakefulness.
The rhythm is influenced by light and darkness. When daylight saving time begins, it can disrupt this cycle by making people feel sleepier in the morning due to the darker mornings and more awake in the evening because of the extended daylight.
Here are three sleep tips that can help people adjust and get enough rest despite the change.
Don't immediately change your wake-up time:
Instead of forcing an early adjustment, allow your body to gradually adapt over many days.
Taking short 20 minute nap in the afternoon can help boost energy but longer naps may cause grogginess.
Healthy nighttime habits:
Avoid consuming alcohol, caffeine or unhealthy foods before bed as these can disrupt sleep and prevent you from getting the recommended seven to nine hours of rest.
Get natural light exposure in the morning:
If you wake up early, going outside to absorb natural light can help regulate your body's internal clock by reducing melatonin production, hormone that causes drowsiness.