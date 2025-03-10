Sports

Mbappe matches Cristiano Ronaldo's feat after stunning Real Madrid debut

Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid's elite club with Cristiano Ronaldo in his debut season

Kylian Mbappe has joined Cristiano Ronaldo in the Real Madrid elite club after a new career milestone.

According to World Soccer Talk, the French footballer who joined Real Madrid after declining to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain has achieved a historic goal-scoring milestone during his debut season with the Spanish club.

The 26-year-old who found his momentum after struggling in the initial days with the new club has joined the elite club of Real Madrid players alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner who has scored 29 or more goals in their debut season.

The prestigious group includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ronaldo Nazario, Davor Suker, Ivan Zamorano, and Hugo Sanchez.

Ivan Zamorano holds the record for the most goals, 39, scored in a debut season for the club. However, with 29 goals till now, Mbappe also has a chance to break this record and become Real Madrid’s most goal scorer title.

Furthermore, Ronaldo who joined the club in 2009 during his first season scored 33 goals and provided 10 assists in 35 games. While compared to the 40-year-old, Mbappe has scored 29 goals and registered 4 assists in 41 matches.

