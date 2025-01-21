Kylian Mbappé reveals shocking reason behind poor form at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé openly revealed the reason behind his poor performance.
Mbappé joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in June after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
As per BBC Sports, he faced challenges in adapting to his new club, as he performed below expectations and scored only three goals in his first 11 games.
During that period, he missed penalty kicks in two major matches and because of these penalties, Real Madrid lost both matches.
The 26-year-old shared, "I believe it was a mentality issue and that was a point I realised that I had to work harder.”
He said after missing the penalties, he felt at “rock bottom,” and by changing his mindset, he was able to bounce back and score four goals in his last three games.
Mbappé said, “I was thinking too much about how to do things. Whether to go into space, whether to go to Vini's [Vinicius Jr's] area of the pitch, to Rodrygo's area. When you overthink, you don't focus on your game.”
"I was fine physically and with the group but I knew I had to do more, that was the time to change the situation.I couldn't do any worse, so when you hit rock bottom you can only go up,” the player added.
He further expressed his future plans that his goal is to give his best performance in every match for Real Madrid and to keep improving.
Mbappé said he has the potential to do even better and feels capable of achieving more.
Real Madrid will play against Red Bull Salzburg at their home stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.