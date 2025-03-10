Lady Louise Windsor eyes acting career as she follows in father's footsteps

Lady Louise Windsor is stepping into acting world!
The 21-years-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh is pursuing acting career while studying English at university in Scotland.
In never-before-seen snaps, Lady Louise could be seen rehearsing and acting in a selection of am-dram plays alongside other students.
According to royal sources, the 16th in line to the throne "adores acting" and she has actively participating in various roles, including Sir Oliver Surface in the comedy School for Scandal, as per The Mirror.
She has joined the St Andrews University performing arts group Mermaids with her rumoured boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, also involved in the group.
Lady Louise's passion for acting comes from her beloved father, Prince Edward, who enjoyed acting in his university days at Cambridge as part of its Light -Entertainment Society.
The Duke worked as a theatre production assistant at Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Theatre Company and later launched his own company, Ardent Productions, to create dramas and documentaries.
Lady Louise, the aspiring actress, is already receiving praises for her acting skills from audience and critics.
“Our narrator, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, consistently treated us to engaging and well-elocuted storytelling," Olivia Durie-Mains, a critics said.
Born in 2003, Lady Louise Windsor is the elder child of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.