Royal

Kate Middleton set to make bold statement after king Charles snub

King Charles snubbed Princess Kate from International Women Day tribute on Saturday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 10, 2025


Kate Middleton is all set to make one of the biggest appearance of the year!

The Princess of Wales will attend her first Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in two years on Monday.

For the annual celebration, she will be accompanied by King Charles, Queen Camilla, her beloved husband, Prince William and other senior royals.

This will marks as her first Commonwealth Day service appearance in two years as she was forced to miss out 2024’s event due to her cancer battle.

Princess Kate’s potential bold statement will come after father-in-law, King Charles snubbed her from International Women Day tribute.

On Saturday, the Buckingham Palace honoured the women of royal family on Instagram to mark the prestigious occasion.

The post featured portraits of late Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Camilla, late Queen Victoria, Princess Anne, late Queen Alexandra, and Duchess Sophie, however Princess Kate was nowhere to be seen.

“Today, on #InternationalWomensDay, we are showcasing the Royal Family’s longstanding support for female photographers which stretches back as far as the advent of photography in the mid-1800s,” the Palace wrote in the caption.

To note, King Charles, who is Head of the Commonwealth, will use the Commonwealth Day service to issue a call for unity in “uncertain times” and to “restore harmony”.

