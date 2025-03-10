Paris Jackson fires back at critics after her bold fashion choice in PFW 

Michael Jackson's only daughter Paris Jackson has called out the trolls for criticising her bold fashion statement at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.
The 26-year-old American model and actress attended Stella McCartney's show on March 5, Wednesday, at the PFW.
During her appearance at the star-studded event, Paris was seen wearing a sheer dress which sparked outrage among fans.
Responding to the backlash the Habit starlet turned to her Instagram Stories on Friday to defend her bold move.
"I don’t really understand why the human body is a driving force for so much discomfort in so many people," Paris stated in a viral video.
She further explained, "Like, it’s just a body. Like, just a body on a human, which is an animal. We look at other naked animals all the time, Don’t get uncomfortable with our bodies."
These comments of Paris came after she revealed that she has completed five years of sobriety.
In January 2025, the late musician's daughter shared her incredibly tough five-year journey.
For those unaware, Paris Jackson is the only daughter of late musician Michael Jackson whom he shares with his ex-wife Debbie Rowe.