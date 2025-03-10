Millie Bobby Brown brings special guest on ‘The Electric State’ set: Watch

Millie Bobby Brown used to bring special guests on the set of The Electric State.
On Monday, Netflix released a behind-the-scene clips from the upcoming film.
In the shared video, the Stranger Things starlet can be seen bringing her pet lamb named, Lamby, on the set along with husband Jake Bongiovi.
Millie praised her pet and said, “No baby will look that cute. Look closely in her eyes she’s enjoying it. Your mama loves you.”
While sharing more details about the lamb, the Enola Holmes actress noted, “The second you leave her the crying is a joke…She wants to be around people.”
The caption of the post read, “@milliebobbybrown brought her pet lamb on set and im in love. THE ELECTRIC STATE premieres march 14.”
They also had a challenge on the set to see whom Lamby will follow and Jack ended up winning the competition.
Millie will star alongside Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci in The Electric State.
The upcoming film is set to release on March 14, 2025.