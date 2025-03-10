Sports

Capcom partners with Esports World Cup for thrilling competitions

Result of partnership, Street Fighter 6 will feature in tournament from this year until 2027

Capcom announced a three-year partnership with the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) that fully integrates the Street Fighter esports ecosystem into the Esports World Cup (EWC) event held in Saudi Arabia.

The new partnership on Monday, March 10, 2025, marks EWCF’s commitment to promoting the sustainable growth of esports as a global sport, offering top players and Clubs the opportunity to compete.

As a result of the partnership, Street Fighter 6 will feature in the tournament from this year until 2027.

According to EsportsInsider, 48 players will acquire their place at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, alongside 30 of them qualifying from Capcom Cup 11, the Street Fighter League, and the five Premier events taking place in 2025.

The winners of the Esports World Cup will also secure their place at the 12th edition of the Capcom Cup, which will take place in March 2026.

It’s worth mentioning that information on the prize pool for Street Fighter 6’s Esports World Cup tournament hasn’t been announced but it is expected to be $60m in total prizing across all titles.

Capcom is committed to fostering industry development through building a structure aimed at expanding the esports ecosystem.

