World

Donald Trump recession warning sends US stocks into free fall

Economic slowdown fears spark a sharp decline in US stocks, Dow falls 900 points

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 11, 2025
Donald Trump recession warning sends US stocks into free fall
Donald Trump recession warning sends US stocks into free fall

US stocks plunged, bitcoin stumbled and Wall Street’s fear gauge hit its highest level this year as concerns about President Donald Trump’s economic policy led to a widespread market selloff on Monday.

The rout on Wall Street started early, with all three major indexes opening sharply in the red. US stocks slid throughout the day and, despite a brief afternoon rally, closed in the red.

The Dow closed lower by 890 points, or 2.08%, pulling back from a loss of more than 1,100 points at one point.

The broader S&P 500 also plunged, dropping by 2.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted 4%.

The Dow and S&P 500 each posted their worst day of the year. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day decline since September 2022.

Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Trump slaps 50% tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminium after Ontario's warning
Trump slaps 50% tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminium after Ontario's warning
Harry Potter-themed Airbnb left in ruins after guest’s shocking vandalism
Harry Potter-themed Airbnb left in ruins after guest’s shocking vandalism
Ukraine hits Moscow with biggest drone attack ahead of US ceasefire talks
Ukraine hits Moscow with biggest drone attack ahead of US ceasefire talks
Indonesian TikToker jailed for nearly three years over Jesus joke in livestream
Indonesian TikToker jailed for nearly three years over Jesus joke in livestream
Rodrigo Duterte: Ex-Philippine leader arrested at Manila airport over ICC warrant
Rodrigo Duterte: Ex-Philippine leader arrested at Manila airport over ICC warrant
Medical helicopter crash claims three lives in Mississippi
Medical helicopter crash claims three lives in Mississippi
Biggest shark in history: Megalodon true size revealed
Biggest shark in history: Megalodon true size revealed
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Canada Ontario to slap 25% tariff on electricity exports to US
Canada Ontario to slap 25% tariff on electricity exports to US
US-flag oil tanker, cargo ship collision: 37 rescued after North Sea disaster
US-flag oil tanker, cargo ship collision: 37 rescued after North Sea disaster
Germany airports halt operations as workers go on strike
Germany airports halt operations as workers go on strike